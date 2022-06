Leslie Crane

Allen Community College women’s basketball coach Leslie Crane has added four more players to the Red Devil roster for the 2022-23 season.

Crane, entering her second year at the helm at ACC, announced the quartet’s respective signings in a press release Wednesday.

Tonya Williams, a Myrtle Beach, S.C., point guard, will be joined by Jania Jones, a 6-2 center from Fivay High School in Hudson, Fla., and college transfers Britney Schroer and Shade Richardson.