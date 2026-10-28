Allen women ranked 14th despite reload
Despite having only three returning players from last season, the Allen Red Devils were ranked 14th in the nation by NJCAA officials
Allen coach Leslie Crane will debut an almost entirely new roster at Tuesday’s 6 p.m. home opener.
The Allen Red Devils come into the year ranked 14th in the nation by National Junior College Athletic Association officials.
The Red Devils ended last season with a 17-10 record and a loss to Neosho Community College (20-12, 8-4) in the Plains District semifinals. Their 8-4 Jayhawk Conference record tied for second in the conference standings with Neosho.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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