Allen women’s hoops in good hands

Defense and rebounding will be the Lady Red Devils’ calling card this season with Leslie Crane at the helm of the program.

November 1, 2022 - 2:28 PM

Allen women’s basketball player Naomi Smith (14) dribbles the ball in a game last season. Photo by Register File Photo

Before Allen women’s basketball head coach Leslie Crane was brought in to lead the Lady Red Devils last season, the team had only won two games the year prior. 

Crane has an extensive coaching resume that spans stints at Division I universities including the University of Missouri and Western Illinois University. 

The longtime coach also has experience at the junior college level at Independence Community College, Kansas City Community College as well as at the high school level. 

