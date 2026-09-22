 | Wed, Sep 23, 2026
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Allen’s Genoble nears sub-20 5K in latest run

Iola High School graduate Mahailie Genoble continues to make progress in her first year as an Allen Red Devil.

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Sports

September 22, 2026 - 4:25 PM

Maihailie Genoble, Iola senior, sprints to the finish during Thursday’s race. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Allen Community College Red Devils competed at the Missouri Southern University Stampede Saturday.

Allen’s Mahaile Genoble was the only female competitor and nearly ran a sub-20 minute 5K while clocking a 20:58 for 154th place. In men’s action, sophomore Damian Spurrier clocked the fastest time with a 26:09 8K for 61st place. Sophomore Dominick Schnider was just over a second behind Spurrier for 63rd. Although just a minute and 40 seconds behind Schnider and Spurrier, freshman Erick Ramirez finished 85 spots behind them for 148th, followed by freshman…

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