Allen’s Genoble nears sub-20 5K in latest run

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Allen Community College Red Devils competed at the Missouri Southern University Stampede Saturday.

Allen’s Mahaile Genoble was the only female competitor and nearly ran a sub-20 minute 5K while clocking a 20:58 for 154th place. In men’s action, sophomore Damian Spurrier clocked the fastest time with a 26:09 8K for 61st place. Sophomore Dominick Schnider was just over a second behind Spurrier for 63rd. Although just a minute and 40 seconds behind Schnider and Spurrier, freshman Erick Ramirez finished 85 spots behind them for 148th, followed by freshman…