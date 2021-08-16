 | Mon, Aug 16, 2021
Allmendinger takes checkered flag at Indy road race

A controversial accident late in the Brickyard 200 took out race leader Denny Hamlin, opening the door for A.J. Allmendinger to grab his second career victory in NASCAR's top racing circuit.

August 16, 2021 - 8:59 AM

AJ Allmendinger celebrates in Victory Circle after winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Photo by TNS

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — AJ Allmendinger screamed in elation after winning Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Just about everyone else left the world-famous speedway frustrated, angry or bewildered by a bizarre Brickyard 200 finish that involved 16 wrecked cars, two red flags, a spin out of the race leader and a penalty all in the final five laps to help Allmendinger reach victory lane.

The 39-year-old Allmendinger beat Ryan Blaney across the yard of bricks by 0.929 seconds to pick up his second career Cup win in his fourth start of the season. It also was the first win for Kaulig Racing in the team’s seventh start.

