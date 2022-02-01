 | Tue, Feb 01, 2022
Among playoff flubs, this one stings

The second half collapse by the Kansas City Chiefs reminded fans of heartbreak past, one week after Patrick Mahomes told fans those days were gone. The Bengals came back to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

Sports

February 1, 2022 - 9:21 AM

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball during the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

The clock hit 13 seconds late in the first half Sunday, and a sold-out crowd inside Arrowhead Stadium began to chant the number in unison. A venue that spent more than two decades as the provider of its team’s most cruel heartbreak had progressed to moments so fond that they were stamped onto T-shirts across Kansas City.

You see, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told us just one week ago that this organization had buried days like these deep into its past.

But those 13 seconds, as they will be remembered now, were more of a set-up than some sort of miracle.

