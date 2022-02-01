Among playoff flubs, this one stings

The clock hit 13 seconds late in the first half Sunday, and a sold-out crowd inside Arrowhead Stadium began to chant the number in unison. A venue that spent more than two decades as the provider of its team’s most cruel heartbreak had progressed to moments so fond that they were stamped onto T-shirts across Kansas City.

You see, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told us just one week ago that this organization had buried days like these deep into its past.

But those 13 seconds, as they will be remembered now, were more of a set-up than some sort of miracle.