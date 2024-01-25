Amongst Friends: Iola’s Greathouse inks to play college football

Even before Kolton Greathouse donned the blue and gold for Iola High’s football team, his coaches had a hunch they had someone special on their hands.

“I remember Kolton as a freshman, he was one of the first ones to show up when weights started,” Mustang head coach David Daugharthy recalled. “He was working hard all through it, one of the few kids doing that.”

As the years progressed, Greathouse continued the trend, putting the work in himself, and encouraging his teammates to do the same.