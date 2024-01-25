 | Thu, Jan 25, 2024
Amongst Friends: Iola’s Greathouse inks to play college football

Iola High's Kolton Greathouse will continue his football career collegiately at Friends University. Greathouse, a mainstay on Iola's offensive and defensive lines, inked a letter of intent Wednesday.

January 25, 2024 - 4:04 PM

Iola high's Kolton Greathouse signs a letter of intent to play football at Friends University. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Even before Kolton Greathouse donned the blue and gold for Iola High’s football team, his coaches had a hunch they had someone special on their hands.

“I remember Kolton as a freshman, he was one of the first ones to show up when weights started,” Mustang head coach David Daugharthy recalled. “He was working hard all through it, one of the few kids doing that.”

As the years progressed, Greathouse continued the trend, putting the work in himself, and encouraging his teammates to do the same.

