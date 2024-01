Anderson County High’s firepower was too much for Humboldt High’s girls.

The Bulldogs’ senior standouts Kylie Disbrow and Caitlyn Foltz scored in double figures, and Anderson County’s defense was stifling in the first half of a 49-35 victory in the championship game of Iola’s War on 54 Tournament.

But in defeat, the Lady Cubs showed how potent they can be as the 2023-24 season reaches its unofficial halfway mark.