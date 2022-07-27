 | Thu, Jul 28, 2022
Angels shut down Royals

Shohei Ohtani homers, Angels shut down Royals in 6-0 victory

July 27, 2022 - 1:26 PM

Jose Suarez of the Los Angeles Angels warms in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by (Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani fanned on three pitches during his first at-bat against the Royals on Tuesday night.

His next at-bat set the tone for the rest of the game.

The do-everything All-Star sent the third pitch of that at-bat 420 feet to straightaway center field, giving Los Angeles the early lead. The Angels piled on from there, getting a bases-loaded double from Luis Rengifo and a late home run from Max Stassi, while Jose Suarez and their bullpen dominated Kansas City in a 6-0 victory.

