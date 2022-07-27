Angels shut down Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani fanned on three pitches during his first at-bat against the Royals on Tuesday night.

His next at-bat set the tone for the rest of the game.

The do-everything All-Star sent the third pitch of that at-bat 420 feet to straightaway center field, giving Los Angeles the early lead. The Angels piled on from there, getting a bases-loaded double from Luis Rengifo and a late home run from Max Stassi, while Jose Suarez and their bullpen dominated Kansas City in a 6-0 victory.