Another lead blown as Royals misery continues

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s familiarity with Zack Greinke led to a solid offensive night against the Diamondbacks’ former pitcher.

Christian Walker and Pavin Smith homered and Ketel Marte’s two-run double broke a fourth-inning tie to help the Diamondbacks beat Kansas City 9-5 Monday night in Greinke’s first appearance at Chase Field since he left at the 2019 trade deadline after 3 1/2 seasons in Arizona.

Greinke (0-3) gave up seven earned runs, two homers and four walks, all single-game highs this season.