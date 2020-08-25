Menu Search Log in

AP Top 25: Hoping for the best in a year of uncertainty

A college football campaign unlike any other kicks off with only some of the prime contenders for a national championship slated to take the field. Here's an early glimpse at what teams are expected to thrive, and who's still on the sidelines.

August 25, 2020 - 10:21 AM

Joe Burrow, left, of the LSU Tigers talks with Trevor Lawrence of the Clemson Tigers after LSU's 42-25 win in the College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans Jan. 13. Photo by Chris Graythen / Getty Images / TNS

Imagine for a moment this all works out.

College football has not one but two seasons, played from beginning to end no interruptions. In the fall, a super-sized Southeastern Conference schedule, Notre Dame battling for an Atlantic Coast Conference championship and a better chance than ever for a Group of Five team to reach the College Football Playoff (yes, imagine, too, there is a playoff).

Then, a couple weeks after a fall champion is crowned, Season II kicks off throughout the Midwest and West Coast, concluding with a springtime Rose Bowl.

