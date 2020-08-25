AP Top 25: Hoping for the best in a year of uncertainty

Imagine for a moment this all works out.

College football has not one but two seasons, played from beginning to end no interruptions. In the fall, a super-sized Southeastern Conference schedule, Notre Dame battling for an Atlantic Coast Conference championship and a better chance than ever for a Group of Five team to reach the College Football Playoff (yes, imagine, too, there is a playoff).

Then, a couple weeks after a fall champion is crowned, Season II kicks off throughout the Midwest and West Coast, concluding with a springtime Rose Bowl.