Area athletes battle the elements in Fredonia

FREDONIA — A little rain didn’t spoil Iola High’s fun on the track Thursday as the boys took fourth overall out of 22 teams at the Fredonia Relays, one of the largest track meets of the season.

Familiar names paced the Mustangs, including Jack Adams, who took second in the 1600 meters and third in the 3200 meters. He also anchored Iola’s 4×800 relay team to second place.

Brett Willis found himself near the top of the leaderboard in the long jump, triple jump and 100- and 200-meter dashes. “Brett is a great competitor who wants to succeed,” Iola head coach Dana Daugharthy said. “He went against tough competition and performed well.”