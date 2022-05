HUMBOLDT — Some of the best athletes from the region were at Humboldt’s Sports Complex Monday for the Humboldt Invitational, which had been delayed from Thursday because of rain.

While there was no rain Monday, the athletes instead had to deal with a blustery south wind on what easily has been the warmest day of the year, with temps in the upper 80s.

Nevertheless, there were a number of scintillating performances by area athletes.