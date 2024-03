Area high school basketball standouts received another round of postseason accolades, with two prominent statewide periodicals announcing their all-state hoops performers.

Leading the way locally were Iola High’s Cortland Carson and Marmaton Valley High’s Janae Granere.

Carson earned second-team all-state honors in Class 3A by Sports in Kansas. He also received honorable mention for KSHSAA Covered’s all-state Class 3A roster.