SEDGWICK — Marksmen from Humboldt and Southern Coffey County high schools were in Sedgwick Friday and Saturday for the Kansas State High School Clay Target League’s 2021 State Tournament.

The event drew some of the sharpest shooters around, with participants gunning for clay targets.

There was plenty of individual success among the local schools as well, with SCC’s younger shooters picking up a pair of state titles in the process.