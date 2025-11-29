Area players named All-TRL

The Marmaton Valley Wildcats dominated the 2025 All-Three Rivers League 8-man team selections, with 14 earning recognition, some for multiple positions. Tyler Lord, Marmaton Valley senior quarterback, breaks loose for a touchdown during a playoff game against Frankfort earlier this month. Lord was named All-Three Rivers League first-team quarterback and All-TRL first-team defensive back. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

MVHS senior quarterback Tyler Lord, junior running back Cooper Scharff, senior receiver Todd Stevenson, junior lineman Brevyn Campbell, junior lineman Dagan Barney and senior lineman Mason Ferguson were first-team selections. MVHS’ Mason Ferguson snaps against Frankfort. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Behind the stout blocking of Barney and Ferguson, Lord managed 1,466 passing yards, completing more than 50% of his attempts for 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. On the ground, Lord had more than 1,200 yards rushing, averaging more than 10 yards per carry and racked up 25 touchdowns.

Stevenson was Lord’s go-to target with 45 receptions for 752 yards and 14 touchdowns. Stevenson was already a constant threat on the ground via reverses and end-arounds averaging 13 yards per carry for 276 yards and three touchdowns. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

While Stevenson and Lord owned the air, the ground was junior running back Cooper Scharff’s territory. He averaged more than 11 yards per carry while racking up 814 yards and 18 touchdowns. Scharff was also a passing threat out of the backfield. As Marmaton Valley’s second leading receiver, he averaged more than 12 yards per catch on 20 receptions for 251 yards and five touchdowns.

As a tight end, Campbell also deserves credit for Marmaton Valley’s success on the ground and the air, but his contributions as a blocker may overshadow his statistics in the skill categories. He averaged 14 yards per reception on 14 catches for 173 yards and also had 8 carries for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Campbell also received first-team defensive honors at linebacker. He was by far the Wildcats’ leading tackler with 79 total tackles, 37 solo tackles and 11 tackles for a loss. He also had an interception and a forced fumble.

Lord, Stevenson, Barney, Ferguson and Scharff also received first-team defense recognition. At defensive back, Lord had a team-leading six interceptions, was fourth in the tackles with 45 and tied defensive end Barney for fourth in solo tackles with 14.

At defensive back Stevenson received first-team recognition while tying Scharff, who was an honorable mention, for second in interceptions with three each. Scharff had the edge in several other categories. Scharff was second in tackles with 67, 27 solo, 12 tackles for a loss and a team-leading four sacks.

Stevenson had 28 tackles, and was third in solo tackles with 19. He was also an honorable mention on special teams for 163 yards on 13 returns with a long of 64.

Despite often being lined up with an opposing blocker, Barney received first-team recognition after finishing third in tackles with 48 tackles, 16 solo and a team-leading 15 tackles for a loss. Three of those tackles behind the lines were for sacks, which tied him with sophomore linebacker Ethan Lawson for second.

Yates Center junior linebacker Jeremiah Jones makes a tackle against Crest Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Yates Center posts three selections

Three Rivers League officials recognized three Yates Center Wildcats as members of the All-TRL team.

Junior linebacker Jeremiah Jones received first-team honors after hitting triple digits in total tackles with 107 with 54 solo tackles. Jones also had a team-leading six sacks, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Punter Gavin Busteed received Yates Center’s other first-team selection at punter. He averaged 33.9 yards per punt over 10 attempts and four inside the 20 yard line, an astonishing feat considering the dimensions of an 8-man field.

Marcus Cummings, a sophomore running back, received an honorable mention after rushing for 922 yards on 137 attempts. He averaged 6.7 yards per carry and posted seven touchdowns. He crossed the 1,000-all-purpose-yards milestone with 10 receptions for 139 yards.