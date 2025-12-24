Area players named KSHSAA all-state selections

Coaches throughout Kansas recognized football players across the Allen County area as part of the 2025 Kansas High School Activities Association all-state honorees.

Although Marmaton Valley senior quarterback Tyler Lord may be remembered for what he did with his arm, area coaches recognized him as Allen County’s all-state second-team selection for his work as a defensive back. Tyler Lord, MVHS quarterback, breaks loose for his third touchdown of the game while rushing for more than 200 yards last Friday. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Lord had a team-leading six interceptions, was fourth in the tackles with 45 and tied junior defensive end Dagan Barney, an all-state honorable mention, for fourth in solo tackles with 14.

Iola High School junior Kale Pratt was the most ubiquitous name in the KSHSAA 3A all-state honorees.

Pratt was an all-state honorable mention as a linebacker and for his work on special teams.

Defensively, Pratt was one of Iola’s leading tacklers for the rebuilding program. He also showed his versatility. When not scoring touchdowns as a rotational running back and quarterback, Pratt was adding extra points to the scoreboard as a kicker.

He was also a constant threat for an onside kick and often pitted opponents inside their own 20-yard line as a punter. Mark McCullough, Humboldt junior defensive lineman, tracks down West Franklin quarterback Chandlers Scott for a sack. Courtesy photo

In the 2A division Humboldt High School received two selections. Senior quarterback/defensive back Mason Sterling received an honorable mention. Despite breaking his leg in week 6, Sterling tallied an astounding 37 tackles and 21 solo tackles while heading up the rebuilding Cubs. He also registered three passing touchdowns for 240 yards and was on pace for a 1,000 rushing season with 627 yards and nine touchdowns.

Senior Mark McCullough received an honorable mention for his work on both the offensive and defensive line.

When not providing space on the edge or locking down his quarterback’s blindside, McCullough provided reliable passing protection for the run-heavy Cubs. He was also a force on the defensive line, racking up 24 total tackles, was second for the Cubs in tackles for a loss with 10 and had 17 solo tackles. Mason Sterling, Humboldt High School quarterback, looks for an opening while facing the Erie Red Devils last Friday during Homecoming. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Marmaton Valley had the most selections of any Allen County team with six players making the list.

Protecting Lord this season were honorable mentions senior center Mason Ferguson and Barney. MVHS’ Mason Ferguson snaps against Frankfort. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Barney tallied 48 tackles, 16 solo and a team-leading 15 tackles for a loss. Three of those tackles behind the lines were for sacks. Ferguson had 27 tackles, 10 solo, and two sacks. Brevyn Campbell (54), Marmaton Valley High School Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

Lord’s top target was another honorable mention in senior receiver/defensive back Todd Stevenson. He had 45 receptions for 752 yards and 14 touchdowns. Stevenson also rushed for 276 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, Stevenson had 28 tackles, and was third in solo tackles with 19. Cooper Scharff, MVHS running back, drives for the end zone against Frankfort Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Honorable mention running back Cooper Scharff tied Stevenson for second in interceptions with three each. But Scharff received recognition for his efforts at running back.

Scharff averaged more than 11 yards per carry while racking up 814 yards and 18 touchdowns.