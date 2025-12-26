Area teams on hiatus through New Year

As the Christmas break extends through the New Year, many area high school wrestling and basketball teams will receive a much-needed rest before getting back to work.

Only the Allen Community College women’s basketball team has a contest scheduled before the end of 2025.

The women play the Cowley County Community College Lady Tigers on Dec. 31 in Arkansas City. If Allen beats the 8-5 Jayhawk Conference D-I Lady Tigers, it will add legitimacy to their recent 13th ranking in the initial rollout of the NJCAA DII top 25 poll. Landon Shelton, Iola junior wrestler, defends a shot attempt at the Anderson County Invitational. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Allen opened the season on a 7-0 win streak but has lost three of the last four games. Allen hosts Treasure Valley College, Saturday, Jan. 3., then Crowder College Jan. 6. The men’s team returns with the women for the Jan. 14 Jayhawk Conference opener on the road against Kansas City Kansas Community College.

The Iola High School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams return to the hardwood Tuesday, Jan. 6 on the road against Pioneer League rival Santa Fe Trail. The boys are in the hunt for a Pioneer League title with a 2-1 record before the break. The girls may make a late run after soundly defeating Prairie View in the 2025 finale. The wrestling team returns to action Jan. 10 for the Burlington Invitational.

The Humboldt Cubs boys and girls wrestling teams will return to the mat Thursday Jan. 8 for a duel against Burlington. The boys’ and girls’ basketball teams return Jan. 9 on the road in Pittsburg against Colgan.

Humboldt senior guard Skylar Hottenstein lines up a 3-pointer against West Elk. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

In Moran, the Marmaton Valley Wildcat boys and girls will take on the MVHS alumni for a fundraiser Sunday. Those interested in participating can call boys coach Curt Drake at 620-363-4502 for the boys’ game or coach Adam Borth at 613-249-8555 for the girls’ game. They will officially return to competition Jan. 6 against the Southern Coffey County Titans, which will also serve as the 2026 opener for the Titans.

Also returning to the court Jan. 6 are the Crest Lancers and Lady Lancers, who will host Three Rivers League foe Oswego. The Lancers and Lady Lancers have been on a tear in the opening month. The Lancers hold a 4-1 record while the Lady Lancers are 5-1. Both boast titles from the recent Emprise Bank Tournament in Humboldt.

