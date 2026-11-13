Area wrestlers ranked in preseason poll
Addie Wacker, Zoie Hesse, Willow LaCrone and Brock Ivy received a boost in confidence following their recent rankings by the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association.
Although the first day of practice is not until Monday, the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association is already weighing in on who the best wrestlers are coming into the season.
The Iola High School girls are ranked third overall in the 4A division.
Reigning state champion Addie Wacker, 130 lbs., comes into the season as the top-ranked 4A wrestler in her weight class. Wacker, Iola’s first and only female state champion, was not ranked in the overall 130 lbs. division, which includes 1A through 6A schools.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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