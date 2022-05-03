Area youngsters wrap up track season

UNIONTOWN — The 2022 track and field season came to an end for several area schools Monday, with Marmaton Valley Junior High, Crest Middle School and Yates Center Middle School competing in the Three Rivers League Meet.

Each school produced multiple league champions.

From Crest: Hanna Schmidt in the seventh-grade girls 100- and 200-meter dashes and the long jump; Jaycee Schmidt, first place in the seventh-grade girls high jump; Kallei Robb in the eighth-grade girls 3200; Josie Walter in the eighth-grade girls 1600- and 800-meter runs; Peyton Schmidt in the eighth-grade girls 3200; Kaelin Nilges in the high jump; Kinley Edgerton in the eighth-grade girls long jump; Kole Walter in the seventh-grade boys 1600; and Jensen Barker in the eighth-grade boys discus.