UConn’s Geno Auriemma will be coaching in his 27th straight Sweet 16 on Saturday, but his first game in this women’s NCAA Tournament.

Auriemma spent the first two rounds back home in Connecticut, self-isolating after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Sitting at home and knowing that you’re not part of it, but you’re trying to be a part of it, yeah, it’s a most unusual feeling,” he said.