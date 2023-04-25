 | Tue, Apr 25, 2023
Arizona slips past Royals

The Arizona Diamondbacks scored the tie-breaking run on a slow ground ball in the bottom of the eighth inning to edge Kansas City, 5-4. The loss drops the Royals to 5-18.

April 25, 2023 - 2:06 PM

Brad Keller (56) of the Kansas City Royals delivers a first inning pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field Monday in Phoenix. Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images/TNS

PHOENIX (AP) — Nick Ahmed took a healthy swing in the eighth inning, but was a little off on his timing. The ball squirted off the end of his bat, rolling slowly up the first base line.

That gave Christian Walker time to sprint home with the decisive run for Arizona.

It was far from a classic, but these are the kind of games the Diamondbacks have lost for years. Now a few of them — including Monday night’s 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals — are starting to go their way.

