Arizona slips past Royals

PHOENIX (AP) — Nick Ahmed took a healthy swing in the eighth inning, but was a little off on his timing. The ball squirted off the end of his bat, rolling slowly up the first base line.

That gave Christian Walker time to sprint home with the decisive run for Arizona.

It was far from a classic, but these are the kind of games the Diamondbacks have lost for years. Now a few of them — including Monday night’s 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals — are starting to go their way.