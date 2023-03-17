Arizona, Virginia upended in March sadness 

Arizona and Virginia rightfully lay claim to proud college basketball traditions, whether you’re talking about the Wildcats winning the national championship in 1997, the Cavaliers doing it 22 years later or the many stars the programs have sent to the NBA and overseas.

They also have developing reputations for NCAA Tournament disappointments.

The stunning loss by second-seeded Arizona to No. 15 seed Princeton on Thursday, and fourth-seeded Virginia’s collapse in the closing seconds against Furman, were merely the latest examples of their humiliating March heartbreaks.