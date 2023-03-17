 | Fri, Mar 17, 2023
Arizona, Virginia upended in March sadness 

Arizona been bounced by teams seeded worse than them in five consecutive NCAA tourney trips, while Virginia was bumped by a No. 13 seed for the second straight year and five years to the day since becoming the only No. 1 seed to lose to a 16-seed.

Sports

March 17, 2023 - 3:19 PM

Arizona's Oumar Ballo, right, leaves the court in frustration as the Princeton Tigers celebrate a 59-55 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Sacramento, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/TNS)

Arizona and Virginia rightfully lay claim to proud college basketball traditions, whether you’re talking about the Wildcats winning the national championship in 1997, the Cavaliers doing it 22 years later or the many stars the programs have sent to the NBA and overseas.

They also have developing reputations for NCAA Tournament disappointments.

The stunning loss by second-seeded Arizona to No. 15 seed Princeton on Thursday, and fourth-seeded Virginia’s collapse in the closing seconds against Furman, were merely the latest examples of their humiliating March heartbreaks.

