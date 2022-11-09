A’s may follow Raiders to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred’s recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there.

The A’s, Forst said at baseball’s general managers’ meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas.

“I’m aware of the commissioner’s comments, obviously,” Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the project. “I know (Kaval’s) working tirelessly in both spots. We’re just looking forward to having a new ballpark somewhere.”