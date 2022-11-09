 | Wed, Nov 09, 2022
A’s may follow Raiders to Las Vegas

The Oakland Athletics are eyeing options as the team decides whether to build in the Oakland area or seek a new destination. One option is Las Vegas, where the Oakland Raiders moved in 2020.

November 9, 2022 - 1:53 PM

Oakland A's President Dave Kaval talks about the current state of the team, location and future possibilities before they face the Boston Red Sox at RingCentral Coliseum on Friday, July 2, 2021, in Oakland. Photo by (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred’s recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there.

The A’s, Forst said at baseball’s general managers’ meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas.

“I’m aware of the commissioner’s comments, obviously,” Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the project. “I know (Kaval’s) working tirelessly in both spots. We’re just looking forward to having a new ballpark somewhere.”

