 | Tue, Oct 11, 2022
Astros, Mariners meet in ALDS

Veteran second baseman Jose Altuve said Justin Verlander’s return gives the Astros a boost as they try to return to the World Series for the fourth time in six seasons and reach their sixth consecutive ALCS.

October 11, 2022 - 2:12 PM

José Marmolejos (26) of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his home run during the second inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on Aug. 30, 2021, in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images/TNS

HOUSTON (AP) — When Justin Verlander took the mound for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the AL Division Series on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, it had been almost three years since his last playoff appearance.

Verlander, who missed almost two seasons after Tommy John surgery, looks to build on his remarkable comeback season when he leads Houston into the postseason in the opener of the best-of-five series.

“This crowd here’s always great, especially in the playoffs,” Verlander said. “So hopefully we can feed off that, and just try to continue to pitch like I have all season.”

