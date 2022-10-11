Astros, Mariners meet in ALDS

HOUSTON (AP) — When Justin Verlander took the mound for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the AL Division Series on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, it had been almost three years since his last playoff appearance.

Verlander, who missed almost two seasons after Tommy John surgery, looks to build on his remarkable comeback season when he leads Houston into the postseason in the opener of the best-of-five series.

“This crowd here’s always great, especially in the playoffs,” Verlander said. “So hopefully we can feed off that, and just try to continue to pitch like I have all season.”