At 75 years, AP top 25 polling still generates debate

For the past 75 years, the Associated Press has published weekly college basketball rankings during the season. And for the past 75 years, nearly all of those rankings have generated fierce debate.

December 27, 2023 - 1:27 PM

Kansas coach Bill Self cuts down the net following a 75-68 victory over Memphis in the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Monday, April 7, 2008. Photo by Harry E. Walker/MCT

When the first AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll was published in January 1949, Saint Louis was installed at No. 1 ahead of mighty Kentucky, thanks to a head-to-head win a few weeks earlier in New Orleans.

The poll did exactly what was intended, and what it has continued to do for 75 years: It sparked debate.

Were the Billikens of coach Eddie Hickey — the defending NIT champions at a time when that tournament was more prestigious than the NCAA Tournament — really deserving of the top spot? Would the Wildcats of Adolph Rupp win a rematch? And what of Western Kentucky, Minnesota and Oklahoma A&M, some of the other powerhouse programs of the era?

