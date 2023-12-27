At 75 years, AP top 25 polling still generates debate

When the first AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll was published in January 1949, Saint Louis was installed at No. 1 ahead of mighty Kentucky, thanks to a head-to-head win a few weeks earlier in New Orleans.

The poll did exactly what was intended, and what it has continued to do for 75 years: It sparked debate.

Were the Billikens of coach Eddie Hickey — the defending NIT champions at a time when that tournament was more prestigious than the NCAA Tournament — really deserving of the top spot? Would the Wildcats of Adolph Rupp win a rematch? And what of Western Kentucky, Minnesota and Oklahoma A&M, some of the other powerhouse programs of the era?