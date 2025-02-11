Athlete of the Month nominees listed

The 2024-25 winter sports season is hitting its home stretch, with several young standouts earning notice for their talents on the basketball court and wrestling mat.
“Young” is the key word this time around, with four of the six nominees in their freshman years, along with one sophomore and one senior.
The Iola Register’s readers are invited to vote on their favored nominees for the Male and Female Athletes of the Month
On the boys side, Iola’s Matthew Beckmon (basketball), Yates Center High’s Ben Cooper (basketball) and Crest High’s Kole Walter (basketball) are up for the honor.
For the girls, nominees are Iola’s Addilyn Wacker (wrestling), Humboldt’s Gabriela Vargas-Garcia (wrestling) and Crest’s Jaycee Schmidt (basketball).
Votes can be cast by clicking “Athlete of the Month” under the sports heading at www.iolaregister.com; or by calling (620) 365-2111, or sending an email to [email protected].
The top male and female vote-getters will receive a free specialty pizza, courtesy of Rookies in Iola.
Voting will run through Sunday.
Girls
Addilyn Wacker has emerged as one of the brightest young wrestlers on a Mustang squad bulging with talent.
The freshman ascended to No. 6 in the Class 4A rankings among 130-pound wrestlers, and has earned top-three finishes in eight tournaments this season. She took silver in the recent Pioneer League Meet.
Speaking of freshmen stars, Humboldt’s Gabriela Vargas-Garcia started her year on a high note, winning her last four tournaments in a row, including winning the 235-pound division at the Tri-Valley League meet last week. She’s won six tournaments in all, and has 10 top-three finishes in 2024-25.
Crest sophomore Jaycee Schmidt has shown tremendous growth, from playing strictly junior varsity as a freshman to earning a starting spot for the Lady Lancers in 2024-25.
Her consistency and court smarts — she’s also one of the team’s most reliable shooters — have helped lead the rebuilding Lady Lancers to an 8-7 record.
Boys
Matthew Beckmon’s outside shooting has become one of the key elements for Iola High’s basketball team.
The senior averages nearly 9 points a game, while his 34 3-pointers leads the team. He also shoots a sparkling 89% from the line, and averages nearly 2 assists and more than one steal per contest.
Kole Walter wasted little time in ascending to the role of Crest High’s ringleader, both on offense and on defense.
The freshman has led the Lancers to a dazzling 12-4 record overall. Crest also remains unbeaten in Three Rivers League play.
Another freshman, Ben Cook, has taken the reins of Yates Center High’s offense and guided the Wildcats to six wins in 2024-25, up from a two-win season last year. Yates Center has won three of its last four games.
