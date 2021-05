HUMBOLDT — A number of area athletes showed off their track and field prowess at the Humboldt Invitational Thursday.

Leading the way was four-time gold medalist Drew Wilhite of Humboldt, who took first in the 400- and 800-meter runs, the high jump and the triple jump.

Teammate Maddox Johnson bested all comers in winning the discus, while Yates Center’s Austin Moffet claimed gold in the 3200-meter run and was second in the 1600.