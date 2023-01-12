 | Thu, Jan 12, 2023
Atlanta could host AFC title

If the AFC Championship game ends up pitting the Chiefs and Bills against each other, the game will be played a neutral site after Buffalo's Week 17 game at Cincinnati was cancelled due to the Damar Hamlin incident.

January 12, 2023 - 1:49 PM

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is empty of fans but the Atlanta Falcons open the roof as they prepare to play the Seattle Seahawks in a NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / [email protected]

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site if Buffalo and Kansas City meet in the AFC championship game.

The NFL decided to put that potential matchup in a neutral city after the Bills’ Week 17 game against Cincinnati was canceled when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.

The Chiefs (14-3) are the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but played one more game than the second-seeded Bills (13-3). The league brokered the neutral site deal because Buffalo could have been the top seed with a victory over the Bengals.

