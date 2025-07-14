A&W Restaurant, Landmark bank advance, Hospital takes Jr. Pixie title

Following a spate of rain last Friday, the Iola Recreation Department wrapped up baseball season Monday night. Results from Monday night’s games were not available by press time. Daxton Smith tries to throw a runner out from second base. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

A&W Restaurant and Community National Bank needed to battle for the Bitty Ball League tournament title, but Allen County Regional Hospital completed its Junior Pixie title run last Friday just before the rain rolled in.

Junior Pixie

Allen County Regional Hospital 11, Iola Pharmacy 5

Hits for Allen County Regional Hospital: Nadaline Franklin 3, Riley Appling 3, Juliana Nelson 3, Addison Chandlee 3, Ellie Appling 2, Brinnley Hays 2, Aria Nelson 2 and Maya Conley 2. Hits for Iola Pharmacy: Parker Mitchell 2, Kate Murry 2, Caeum Stewart 1, Elcie Manbeck 2, Carter Mitchell 1, Dani Roach 2, Oakley Williams 1 and Everleigh Steele 2.

Carter Mitchell gets on base with this hit during Friday’s game.

Bitty Ball

A&W Restaurant 13, Landmark Bank 0

Hits for A&W Restaurant: Kaleb Vega 3, Arlo Franklin 4, Parker McKarnin 3, Dawson Bennett 3, Elias Jackson 2, Huck Tidd 1 and Adrian Jackson 1. Hits for Landmark Bank: Max Stinnett 2, Camden Lisher 1, River Kinzle 1, Declan Springer 1, Nicholas Adamson 1, Jett Rice 3 and Isaac Mentzer 1. Parker McKarnin high fives his teammates after a home run. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Community National Bank 14, Sonic Drive-In 2

Hits for Community National Bank: Burke Trammell 2, Daxton Smith 3, Daxton Beecher 3, Easton Mueller 3, Andre Smith 3, Lincoln McCullough 1, Gensen Sinclair 3, Jace LaCrone 1 and Jakobi Morton 1. Hits for Sonic Drive-In: Carter George 1, Ryler Chapman 2, Ellis Ashmore 1 and Evan Cromer 2.