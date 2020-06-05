Menu Search Log in

Back on the mound

Crest's Trevor Church is entering his second season with the A Iola Indians, and after not having spring baseball, he is all in for the summer.

Trevor Church unloads from the mound in the A Iola Indians intrasquad scrimmage on Monday evening. Photo by Erick Mitchell / Iola Register

Crest’s Trevor Church is slated to have a big summer season on the mound for the A Iola Indians. 

The surging sophomore was featured sparingly for the Indians last summer, but with a year of Legion experience under his belt, he is now ready to put forth his best. 

“Last year kind of taught me what kind of pitches I can throw to older kids, and they were smoking some of the pitches that I left up in the zone,” Church said. “Hitting-wise, facing harder pitching was pretty tough sometimes.”

