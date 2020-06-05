Back on the mound

Crest’s Trevor Church is slated to have a big summer season on the mound for the A Iola Indians.

The surging sophomore was featured sparingly for the Indians last summer, but with a year of Legion experience under his belt, he is now ready to put forth his best.

“Last year kind of taught me what kind of pitches I can throw to older kids, and they were smoking some of the pitches that I left up in the zone,” Church said. “Hitting-wise, facing harder pitching was pretty tough sometimes.”