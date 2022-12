LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self acknowledged his No. 8 Jayhawks have played some high-level hoops the past eight days, beginning with a blowout of then-unbeaten Missouri and finishing with an 84-62 romp over No. 14 Indiana on Saturday.

To clarify: They’re playing at a high level in games.

“We’re not a great practice team,” Self said with a smile.