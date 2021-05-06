 | Thu, May 06, 2021
Baltimore’s Means nearly perfect with no-no

Baltimore pitcher — and Gardner native — John Means tossed a no-hitter against Seattle Wednesday. He became the first pitcher in history to toss a no-hitter in which the only opposing batter to reach base from a dropped third strike.

Sports

May 6, 2021 - 9:33 AM

SEATTLE (AP) — The clubhouse celebration that awaited John Means was more than 50 years in the making for the Baltimore Orioles and more like a playoff berth being clinched rather than a Wednesday win in May.

Only a wild pitch in the dirt kept the Orioles from celebrating perfection. That’s how dominant Means was in throwing the major leagues’ third no-hitter of the season in Baltimore’s 6-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

A franchise still in the midst of a rebuild with little to celebrate in recent seasons was happy to put the spotlight on its tall lefty who overmatched the Mariners with an array of unhittable fastballs, breaking pitches and a terrific changeup.

