 | Mon, Dec 15, 2025
Menu Search Log in

Banged up Wildcats cruise to win Friday

The Marmaton Valley Wildcats made the most of their bench while taking down Arma last Friday.

By

Sports

December 15, 2025 - 3:17 PM

Dagan Barney puts up a shot in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game. Photo by Halie Luken

ARMA — A short-handed Marmaton Valley High boys team had little difficulty in securing a win Friday to wrap up the Northeast Preseason Tournament.

The Wildcats, facing host Northeast-Arma, were without the services of Tyler Lord because of injury, but nevertheless cruised to a 67-43 win.

The victory gives Marmaton Valley a 2-1 record in the round-robin tournament, good for second place.

Senior Garrett Morrison picked up the scoring mantle against the Vikings, pouring in a career-high 18 points, followed by Brevyin Campbell with 12 and Kaden McVey with nine.

The Wildcats took a 14-7 lead after one quarter and stretched it to 31-19 by halftime. The lead swelled to 47-26 by the end of the third quarter.

Jaxson Payne led Northeast with 18.

IN GIRLS play, the rebuilding Wildcats struggled on offense, scoring two field goals in a 52-6 defeat. Reagan Marshall led the Wildcats with five and Emma Louk had a point.

Brooklyn Jackson led Northeast with 16.

Marmaton Valley hosts Central Heights Tuesday.

On Friday,  they’re in Chetopa to wrap up their pre-Christmas schedule.

Related
December 12, 2025
December 10, 2025
April 8, 2024
September 17, 2021
Most Popular