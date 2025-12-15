Banged up Wildcats cruise to win Friday

ARMA — A short-handed Marmaton Valley High boys team had little difficulty in securing a win Friday to wrap up the Northeast Preseason Tournament.

The Wildcats, facing host Northeast-Arma, were without the services of Tyler Lord because of injury, but nevertheless cruised to a 67-43 win.

The victory gives Marmaton Valley a 2-1 record in the round-robin tournament, good for second place.

Senior Garrett Morrison picked up the scoring mantle against the Vikings, pouring in a career-high 18 points, followed by Brevyin Campbell with 12 and Kaden McVey with nine.

The Wildcats took a 14-7 lead after one quarter and stretched it to 31-19 by halftime. The lead swelled to 47-26 by the end of the third quarter.

Jaxson Payne led Northeast with 18.

IN GIRLS play, the rebuilding Wildcats struggled on offense, scoring two field goals in a 52-6 defeat. Reagan Marshall led the Wildcats with five and Emma Louk had a point.

Brooklyn Jackson led Northeast with 16.

Marmaton Valley hosts Central Heights Tuesday.

On Friday, they’re in Chetopa to wrap up their pre-Christmas schedule.

