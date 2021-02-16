Menu Search Log in

Baseball cards are booming during pandemic

Business is at an all-time high for baseball card dealers, who have seen a boom in interest during the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, experts warn paying too much tends to be a bad investment in the long run.

February 16, 2021 - 9:56 AM

Sports card collectors Brandon Sommers, left, and Anthony Dovine select cards, haggle over prices and joke around over sports cards worth thousands earlier this month at a Chicago restaurant. Photo by Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune / TNS

CHICAGO — Forget Wall Street. Jim & Steve’s Sportscards in Waukegan may have had the hottest initial public offering Wednesday:  the Topps 2021 Series 1 baseball cards.

Collectors grabbed $149 boxes filled with 24 packs of 14 cards each before they hit the shelves, just the latest example of how million-dollar sales and speculative traders are turning the onetime children’s hobby into a high-stakes investment game.

“Business is probably at an all-time high,” said Steve Wilson, 52, owner of the north suburban shop since it opened in 1981. “Investors, collectors, they’re sitting at home, they’ve got nothing else to do.”

