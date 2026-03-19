Baseball, softball season starts Monday

Although spring sports season started a few weeks ago for the Iola High School tennis team, the rest of Allen County and beyond will get into the swing of things Monday.

The Crest Lancers and Lady Lancers jump right into Three Rivers League play on Monday while hosting St. Paul.

The Lancers will host another TRL foe in Pleasanton Thursday while the Lady Lancers head on the road to face non-league foe Marais Des Cygnes Valley. The Crest track season opens Tuesday, March 31, at the Uniontown Invitational.

Marmaton Valley will also join Crest at the Uniontown Invitational, but not before making their home debut Monday against TRL foe Central Heights. They host Jayhawk-Linn Thursday. Garrett Morrison, Marmaton Valley senior, gets the start during last week’s jamboree. Photo by Halie Luken

Yates Center baseball and softball are at home Monday while hosting Southern Lyon County for a non-league game. They head on the road Thursday for their first TRL contest against Uniontown.

The track and field team will open the season on Tuesday, March 31, at the Uniontown Invitational.

The Iola Mustang baseball and softball fans will have to buy tickets Tuesday to catch a glimpse of their teams for the rest of the month.

The Iola ball teams will be on the road through early April after hosting rival Chanute at Riverside Park for Tuesday’s home opener.

In a rare feat of scheduling, the Humboldt Cub and Lady Cub track and field teams will compete before the HHS baseball and softball teams.

The track and field team are on the road at Caney on Thursday, while the ball teams wait until March 30 for their home opener against Neodesha.