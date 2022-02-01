 | Tue, Feb 01, 2022
Baseball talks set to resume

With spring training looming, the MLB is meeting to try and end the work stoppage. If nothing can be agreed to, spring training and opening day may be postponed

February 1, 2022 - 9:25 AM

A baseball with MLB logo is seen at Citizens Bank Park before a game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies on June 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball labor negotiations are set to resume Tuesday, just over two weeks before the scheduled start of a spring training that’s threatened by a lockout.

The sport’s ninth work stoppage began Dec. 2 after the expiration of a five-year labor contract, and the sides did not meet again on the central economic issues until Jan. 24, when players withdrew their proposal for more liberalized free agency.

Management responded the following day by withdrawing its proposal for more limited salary arbitration. Clubs also accepted the union’s framework to funnel additional money to pre-arbitration-eligible players from central revenue, offering a $10 million pool based on awards and WAR. The union has asked for $105 million for the group, usually about 30 players annually.

