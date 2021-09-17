Baylor-KU features matchup of promising coaches

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dave Aranda should know how Kansas coach Lance Leipold must feel these days, getting thrown into a rebuilding job at a Division I school in the midst of a pandemic that has made just about everything more challenging.

After all, he went through the same thing last year at Baylor.

The Bears played just nine games, all against Big 12 opponents, after an offseason that didn’t really happen. And that made it difficult for Aranda, a longtime college assistant, to put in place everything he wanted after coming over from LSU.