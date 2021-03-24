Baylor women roll to 12th straight Sweet 16 bid

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Reigning women’s national champion Baylor is going to its 12th consecutive NCAA Sweet 16, and the Lady Bears were quite defensive getting there.

Moon Ursin and DiJonai Carrington both had 21 points, the second-seeded Lady Bears stretched their lead to double digits with All-American forward NaLyssa Smith on the bench after early foul trouble and, most impressive to coach Kim Mulkey, they overwhelmed Virginia Tech and its high-scoring duo with their defense in 90-48 victory Tuesday night.

“I’ve been doing this 36 years. That was as impressive a performance defensively from start to finish that I’ve been a part of,” said Mulkey, who has won three national titles in her 21 seasons at Baylor. “I hate to even see that because sometimes we forget as coaches, but good golly our kids were ready to play defensively.”