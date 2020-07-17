Beckmon leads Tribe by YC

Menu Search Log in

The AA Iola Indians advanced to 13-1 this summer with two wins against Yates Center at Riverside Park on Thursday night.

July 17, 2020

Zach Beckmon pitches the baseball against Yates Center on Thursday at Riverside Park. Photo by Erick Mitchell / Iola Register

Thursday was an absolute slugfest for the AA Iola Indians against Yates Center at Riverside Park. Iola scored 28 runs in the doubleheader, with neither game reaching the fifth inning due to the run-rules in place. 

Surprisingly, the Indians trailed during the second inning in game 1, which has been a common occurrence this summer according to head coach Jason Bauer. 

“They think that since they are playing a team they believe isn’t very competitive, that we can walk out there and just win,” Bauer said. “I’ve been saying this over and over, that we have to come out and be ready to play.”

