 | Fri, Dec 09, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Best of enemies: Kansas visits Missouri for first time in 10 years

The Kansas Jayhawks will be in Columbia Saturday for the first time since 2012 as the old rivals resume a quasi-regular series against each other.

By

Sports

December 9, 2022 - 2:37 PM

Kansas coach Bill Self let out a yell after his Jayhawks beat Missouri 87-86 in overtime on Feb. 25, 2012 at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. Photo by TNS

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dajuan Harris Jr. grew up in the shadows of the University of Missouri, and he played his prep basketball at Rock Bridge High School, just a short drive down South Providence Road from the heart of the college campus.

Imagine what folks back there thought as they watched him lead Kansas to the national championship last season.

Harris will no doubt get an earful from them Saturday, along with the rest of the sixth-ranked Jayhawks, when they head across the state line for the first time in nearly a decade. Kansas is set to face unbeaten Missouri in the latest renewal of one of the most bitter rivalries in college sports.

Related
March 4, 2022
February 15, 2022
January 12, 2022
March 5, 2021
Most Popular