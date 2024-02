HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High senior Emma B’Hymer, whose passion for swimming includes daily commutes of more than an hour — just for practice — will continue her swimming when she enrolls in college in the fall.

B’Hymer, daughter of Amie Witten and Eric B’Hymer, signed a letter of intent Wednesday to swim collegiately at the College of St. Mary in Omaha, Neb.

“I just felt a sense of security there,” she said afterward.