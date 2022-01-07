 | Sat, Jan 08, 2022
Bid to dismiss Bryant suit fails

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant will be able to continue her lawsuit against a Los Angeles County sheriff who showed off pictures of the crash site.

January 7, 2022 - 3:23 PM

Kobe Bryant stands for the National Anthem before a game against the Pacers on Nov. 29, 2015 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Photo by Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lawyers for Los Angeles County have failed to persuade a federal judge to end Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit over gruesome photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gianna and seven others.

U.S. District Judge John F. Walter on Wednesday rejected a county motion that would have dismissed the case, saying that “there are genuine issues of material facts for trial,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit claims she and her family suffered emotional distress after a Times investigation found that county sheriff’s deputies took photos of the January 2020 crash scene and shared them. It came to light after a deputy showed cellphone images to patrons in a bar.

