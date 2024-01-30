 | Tue, Jan 30, 2024
Big 12, minus OU and Texas, releases 2024 football schedule

With Oklahoma and Texas bound for the SEC, and newcomers Arizona, Arizona State and Utah on the way, the 16-team Big 12 Conference has announced its 2024 football schedule.

By

Sports

January 30, 2024 - 2:57 PM

Detail view of Big 12 logo as the Baylor band plays on the field before the Bears play host to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on December 7, 2019. Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images/TNS

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 has revealed its football schedule for the 2024 season, its first without Southeastern Conference-bound marquee programs Texas and Oklahoma.

The slate incorporates new members Arizona, Arizona State and Utah and marks the return of Colorado to the now 16-team league.

Each league team will continue to play nine conference games without being separated by divisions. Some will renew old rivalries lost during prior realignment and other prescheduled matchups will be played as nonconference games.

