Big 12, minus OU and Texas, releases 2024 football schedule

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 has revealed its football schedule for the 2024 season, its first without Southeastern Conference-bound marquee programs Texas and Oklahoma.

The slate incorporates new members Arizona, Arizona State and Utah and marks the return of Colorado to the now 16-team league.

Each league team will continue to play nine conference games without being separated by divisions. Some will renew old rivalries lost during prior realignment and other prescheduled matchups will be played as nonconference games.