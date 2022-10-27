Big 12 top dogs No. 22 K-State, No. 9 OSU to meet

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State hopes to know late in the week whether it will have Adrian Martinez under center when the No. 22 Wildcats play ninth-ranked Oklahoma State in a game that could help decide who plays in the Big 12 championship game.

Martinez barely played last week at TCU, when the Wildcats (5-2, 3-1) blew a 28-10 lead in a loss to the Horned Frogs that left them fighting for second place in the conference race. They are tied with Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1), which also has lost to TCU, and that means the winner Saturday will have a big advantage in the race for a title-game rematch.

“Injuries? It’s part of (the game),” said Kansas State coach Chris Klieman, whose team has experienced more than its share this season. “That’s why you got 85. We got other guys who can come up and play. We’ll be OK.”