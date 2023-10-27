Bills start fast, beat Buccaneers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Low energy wasn’t going to be an issue for the slow-starting Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.

After riling up the crowd in the end zone following warmups, receiver Stefon Diggs gave what coach Sean McDermott called an impassioned pregame speech. Josh Allen then responded by throwing two touchdown passes and running for another — while shrugging off aggravating an injury to his throwing shoulder — and the Bills hung on to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18.

“Well, I mean, I could feel the team. They came out with an attitude and it started in the locker room, really.” McDermott said, of Buffalo’s early intensity level. “Stefon Diggs, there’s a little motivational couple of words he said to the team before we went out there. That’s what a leader does. He did a phenomenal job of basically setting the tone.”