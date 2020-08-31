Menu Search Log in

Bishop caps year with a win

Long-time racer Dennis Bishop picked up what many believe to be his first ever win Friday at the Humboldt Speedway. The victory came during the final points races of the 2020 season.

By

Sports

August 31, 2020 - 9:53 AM

HUMBOLDT — From Victory Lane Friday, Dennis Bishop was asked how long it had been since he’d won a race at Humboldt Speedway.

Bishop paused, reflected for a moment, then replied modestly, “I really don’t know.”

Old-timers at Humboldt Speedway, many of whom have worked the track for 20-plus years, agreed amongst themselves that Bishop, one of the nicest drivers you will ever meet, had never tasted Humboldt feature victory.

Related
May 20, 2018
May 1, 2017
June 20, 2016
September 15, 2010
Trending