Bishop caps year with a win

HUMBOLDT — From Victory Lane Friday, Dennis Bishop was asked how long it had been since he’d won a race at Humboldt Speedway.

Bishop paused, reflected for a moment, then replied modestly, “I really don’t know.”

Old-timers at Humboldt Speedway, many of whom have worked the track for 20-plus years, agreed amongst themselves that Bishop, one of the nicest drivers you will ever meet, had never tasted Humboldt feature victory.