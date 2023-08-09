 | Wed, Aug 09, 2023
‘Blind Side’ inspiration Michael Oher publishes book

“When Your Back’s Against the Wall” is Michael Oher’s second book (his first being the 2012 bestselling memoir “I Beat the Odds”) and a fresh chance to write his own narrative. In part forward-looking, the book highlights Oher’s desire to nurture children with backgrounds similar to his own.

August 9, 2023 - 2:52 PM

‚ÄúWhen Your Back‚Äôs Against the Wall,‚Äù by Michael Oher and Don Yaeger (Penguin Random House/TNS)

You might think you know Ravens alum Michael Oher from “The Blind Side,” the 2009 Oscar-nominated film inspired by Oher’s battle through poverty and homelessness in his youth, before being recruited to play football at the University of Mississippi. It ends with an update: Oher had made it into the NFL.

That movie, based on a book of the same name, “turned me into something so rare it almost doesn’t exist — a famous offensive lineman,” Oher remarks in his new book, “When Your Back’s Against the Wall,” written with author Don Yaeger and published Aug. 8 by Avery.

But the cinematic tale didn’t get his story quite right. Oher, 37, “wasn’t a poor student” despite being behind in school, he writes in his latest book, and persevered in large part on his own.

