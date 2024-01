MORAN — Pleasanton High’s one-two punch of Tony Gillespie and Mario Davis proved to be a lethal combination for Marmaton Valley Tuesday.

Gillespie scored 26 and Davis 18 as the Blu-Jays rolled to a 61-39 win.

Gillespie and Davis were hot from the start, accounting for 10 of Pleasanton’s 12 points as the Blu-Jays led 12-8 after one quarter.