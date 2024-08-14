Bowling ’em over

OLATHE — The Allen County Special Olympics Bowling Team competed Friday at the Kansas Special Olympics State Bowling Tournament, hosted by Olathe East Bowling Center.

Each of the Allen Countians bowled at or above their averages.

Individually, Ty Johnson won his division, Casey Riebel and Ian Webber each took third and Bridgette Eckroat placed fourth.

The focus now shifts to cornhole, with practices beginning in September.

A regional cornhole event will be held in Columbus Oct. 9.