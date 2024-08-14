 | Wed, Aug 14, 2024
Bowling ’em over

A group of Allen Countians showed off their bowling skills Friday at the Kansas Special Olympics State Bowling Tournament in Olathe. Each of the four bowled at or above their averages.

August 14, 2024 - 2:20 PM

From left, Allen County Special Olympians Ty Johnson, Bridgette Eckroat, Ian Webber and Casey Riebel compete at a state bowling tournament Friday in Olathe. Courtesy photo

OLATHE — The Allen County Special Olympics Bowling Team competed Friday at the Kansas Special Olympics State Bowling Tournament, hosted by Olathe East Bowling Center.

Each of the Allen Countians bowled at or above their averages.

Individually, Ty Johnson won his division, Casey Riebel and Ian Webber each took third and Bridgette Eckroat placed fourth.

The focus now shifts to cornhole, with practices beginning in September.

A regional cornhole event will be held in Columbus Oct. 9.

